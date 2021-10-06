DWG KIA’s Canyon fined for account sharing

The ruling is subject to reassessment within the next 14 days.

Riot Korea has fined DWG KIA’s Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu ₩300,000 ($250) for account sharing.

On Oct. 4, DWG KIA uploaded a video on YouTube that featured Canyon playing a normal game of League of Legends on another player’s account. The video has since been deleted.

The esports org was under the understanding that Riot’s account sharing rule only applied to ranked games. “During the film, we were mistaken in our understanding that only ranked games fall under the jurisdiction of account sharing,” DWG KIA said in a statement on Oct. 5, according to a translation by journalist Ashley Kang.

“In order to protect the personal information of the player and the attendees, and also to prevent MMR disruption, the decision was made under my instruction to play League of Legends normal games using a League of Legends account owned by one of our content team instead,” DWG’s video content director said.

DWG KIA has been fined ₩2,000,000 ($1,680) for neglecting to follow this rule, according to journalist Kevin Kim. The ruling has been carried out in accordance with the “LCK Penality Index” and is subject to “reassessment” with the next 14 days.

Canyon has also received a 30-day restriction on his League account on the Korean servers. The player will be largely unaffected by this ruling though, as he attends the 2021 League of Legends World Championship in Reykjavík, Iceland.

“In the future, we will adopt a clear understanding of the jurisdiction of the operation of the game and the surrounding regulations, and exercise immense care in the manner we produce DWG KIA content,” DWG said.