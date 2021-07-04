DWG KIA bounce back in fourth week of 2021 LCK Summer Split, end Gen.G’s undefeated streak

DWG KIA bounced back in the 2021 LCK Summer Split with a convincing 2-0 victory over Gen.G today.

The 2020 world champions looked shaky during the past couple of weeks, after benching Ghost, role swapping Canyon and ShowMaker, and bringing Malrang into the starting roster. Though their experiment succeeded for the first couple of matches, more experienced teams exploited the test by target banning the weak links of DK and exposing its weaknesses.

During the last series, DK wasn’t able to pick up a win with Ghost on the starting roster due to numerous mistakes. Today took a different turn. The team appeared much more in sync, which might be a sign of a return to its world champion form.

The solo laners picked up the MVP votes in today’s series. Khan played Viego in the first skirmish to annihilate his opponents in teamfights. He was a menace to deal with, finishing the match with a KDA of 7/2/7. In the second match, ShowMaker was the star player for his team. The mid laner used LeBlanc to deceive and trick his opponents in teamfights before unleashing devastating amounts of damage on carries and killing them in the blink of an eye.

BAIT ✅ SWITCH ✅ EMOTE ✅

DK close out the tense series 2-0 over GenG! #LCK pic.twitter.com/WEBHaXXUIu — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) July 4, 2021

The first game of the series was quite one-sided, with DK picking up early leads all across the map. Its opponents tried to put a stop to the aggressive play, but were wildly unsuccessful. Once both teams started grouping, DK rolled over its adversaries thanks to its superior composition, which allowed them to easily dive the backline of Gen.G and annihilate its champions. After a 32-minute teamfight, DK picked up the much-needed win to help regain its confidence.

With the morale boost from the first match, DK moved into the second match with determination. They picked up a similar composition that relied on engages, while Gen.G tried to change its draft around. In the game, DK was heavily winning across the board and slowly choking out Gen.G of free zones to gather experience and gold. Realizing that only Ruler stood between the team and a victory, DK heavily focused him in teamfights, before killing his teammates and finishing the series 2-0.

DK (5-3) climbed to second place with this victory. They’ll be back on the Rift next week with two matches against Liiv SANDBOX and Hanwha Life Esports. Gen.G, on the other hand, will return on the Rift with matches against T1 and DRX.

