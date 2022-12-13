‘Duo for life’: LCS jungler Santorin gets engaged to streamer KayPea

League of Legends jungler Lucas “Santorin” Kilmer is now engaged.

After an underwhelming 2022 where Team Liquid didn’t even make it to Worlds, Santorin left the top LCS organization last month. While fans were sad to see him go, it appears Santorin was eager to get into things that weren’t League, at least for a little while.

On Dec. 12, Santorin announced he got engaged to his girlfriend, Kelsie “KayPea” Pelling. He said he “couldn’t be happier,” posting a photo of the two of them together. Both of them had huge smiles on their face and KayPea was holding up her finger, revealing an elegant engagement ring.

I couldn't be happier 💍🥂☺️ pic.twitter.com/NsjZ5pqt8W — TL Honda Santorin (@Santorin) December 12, 2022

The esports and League communities were quick to congratulate Santorin on the exciting news, with his former team among the well-wishers.

Congratulations!! — Team Liquid Honda LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) December 13, 2022

Congratulations!!!! — Lara Lunardi 👽 (@LaraLunardi) December 12, 2022

Congrats!!! — Jun Kang (@TL_Dodo) December 12, 2022

CONGRATULATIONS!! CUTEST COUPLE! — Ovilee (@OvileeMay) December 12, 2022

Santorin and KayPea have been dating for quite some time. It’s unclear when their relationship started, but there are posts between them going back to 2015 and earlier.

KayPea is a Twitch streamer known for her skills in League. She has been streaming since 2013, showing off her talent in mid-lane. Her gaming journey began with Counter-Strike, however, which she played when she was eight years old. Her brother eventually introduced her to League. KayPea currently has 798,000 followers on Twitch.

There's been a few people asking about my new necklace, it was a gift from @SantorinLoL – im a lucky girl :3 pic.twitter.com/Lk6ygER4jq — KayPea (@KayPea) August 8, 2015

For now, Santorin hasn’t given any more information about the engagement or upcoming wedding. KayPea has also been largely quiet, although she did tweet that she’s found her “duo for life.” Looks like 2022 became a ‘W’ for Santorin in the end.