DRX’s Juhan names the ‘great’ G2 player he wants to face at Worlds 2022

DRX’s Lee “Juhan” Ju-han helped his team reach the 2022 League of Legends World Championship after a run through the LCK Regional Finals on Saturday, and he’s already lined up an opponent he’d like to face at the international event later this year.

The jungler for DRX said he would love to face off against G2 Esports for another time this year. “I do want to play G2 again, because I think Jankos is a great player,” he said in an interview with Inven Global.

Juhan has been a professional player since 2019, but he last faced Europe’s G2 earlier this year at MSI 2022 when he was playing under PSG Talon’s banner. At that event, he helped his squad secure two victories againstG2. Worlds 2022, though, will be his first World Championship event.

The 21-year-old, despite barely qualifying for Worlds 2021, feels somewhat prepared for the competition in North America. “Maybe it’s because I played at MSI, but I can kind of predict how well the other regions play,” Juhan said.

After being picked up by DRX on July 5, Juhan has only taken part in two series in the 2022 LCK Summer Split regular season. But he came in clutch in the Regional Finals after he was subbed in versus KT Rolster and Liiv SANDBOX. The victory against the latter allowed DRX to secure the fourth and final spot for the LCK at Worlds 2022.

The World Championship will begin on Sept. 29 with the Play-In stage, which takes place in Mexico City.