DRX announces new League of Legends roster, coaching staff

DRX is changing both its coaching staff and League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LCK Spring Split. Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo, Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu, and Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee will join the team’s starting roster, and Kim Jeong-soo, Lee “Mowgli” Jae-ha, and Sin “Shine” Dong-wook will spearhead DRX’s 2022 season as part of the coaching staff.

The trio of new and returning players will join jungler Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon and top laner Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon. Though DRX had a strong Spring Split, becoming the team to popularize the Udyr Chemtank meta that took over the 2021 season, the team finished the Summer Split at the bottom of the LCK standings at a 2-16 record.

With this new look, DRX is looking to rebound. Deft is returning to the organization after initially joining the team under the Kingzone DragonX name in 2018. In 2020, Deft contributed to the team’s LCK Finals appearance in the Summer Split, along with the Worlds run that saw a quarterfinals finish. Coming off of a mixed season with Hanwha Life, Deft will re-join the organization but with an almost entirely new set of players.

Former World Champion BeryL will accompany Deft in the bottom lane. Following DAMWON Kia’s loss in the 2021 World Finals, the LCK champions parted ways with several members. DRX will be BeryL’s third team since starting his professional career in 2017.

Zeka is set to return to the LCK after a two-year stint in the LPL playing for both Vici Gaming and BiliBili Gaming. Previously playing on KT Rolser’s Academy roster, this will be Zeka’s first time starting on an LCK team.

