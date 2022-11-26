DRX addresses League roster rumors circulating on social media

Every League of Legends fans knows that DRX had a magical run to 2022 League of Legends World Championship, but this current offseason has been anything but for the defending Summoner’s Cup winners. For example, the organization recently had to release a statement addressing some rumors that recently began to circulate on social media about their 2022 lineup.

Over the past day, speculation swirled around the organization as supporters wondered what the new roster would be for the following year, including popular Korean mid laner Doinb. The 25-year-old veteran revealed on his stream that DRX supposedly tried to sign superstar jungler Kanavi as an incentive for breakout midlane star Zeka to re-sign with the organization.

안녕하십니까, DRX입니다.



DRX는 데프트 선수와 동일한 마음으로 기존 선수 5인과의 재계약을 최우선으로 진행했었습니다.



선수 면담 시 항상 선수들에게 원하는 조건을 물어보았고, 우리 선수들에게 외부 선수를 먼저 제시한 적이 없습니다.



감사합니다. — Worlds 2022 Champions DRX (@DRXGlobal) November 26, 2022

When DRX wasn’t able to secure Kanavi’s services for next year, Zeka decided to test free agency. In response, the organization released a statement and reassured the fans that they “made it a priority to renew the contracts with the five existing players.” They also said that they never suggested an outside player to the current roster when negotiating conditions.

When the global offseason period began, all of DRX’s players entered free agency as their contracts ended after Worlds, and multiple pieces of the team began to sign with different organizations. Superstar AD carry Deft signed with DWG KIA, while Kingen and Zeka signed with Hanwha Life Esports.

It was a disappointing end for many fans who thought this Cinderella squad could continue their run together as a fan favorite in 2023. With three of the five player from the 2022 roster departing, DRX will need to rebuild itself once more as they hunt for the magic they managed to capture in a bottle this past October.

If DRX cannot reach the pinnacle of League again, they can still be proud to have one of the greatest runs in the esport’s history under their belt.