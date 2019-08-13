Dragon Oracle Udyr and Hextech Rammus are coming in League Patch 9.16

For any Udyr mains who’ve been pleading for some new skins since 2015, it’s time to celebrate. Dragon Oracle Udyr and Hextech Rammus are both hitting Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends Patch 9.16.

The last time Udyr got a skin was in 2015 when he was a part of that year’s April Fools’ Day Event, so this cosmetic has been a long time coming. Meanwhile, the last time Rammus got a skin was in 2018 when he was part of the commemorative FIFA World Cup skin line.

Udyr’s new skin will cost 1,350 RP and will include new visual and sound effects, as well as a new recall and run animation. His arms glow a different color based on whichever form the player chooses and his outfit and hair will change slightly.

Rammus, on the other hand, will be added to the Hextech skin line in this patch. Riot is adding six glowing spikes to his shell while the rest of his head and chest is adorned with a beautiful pink gem. When Rammus turns into his Powerball, he transforms into a Hextech-themed wheel with special particles following behind.

Check out the new skins below:

Dragon Oracle Udyr

Image via Riot Games

Hextech Rammus