Doublelift taken into hospital after case of internal bleeding

All-time great League of Legends player Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng was taken to a hospital last night, July 22, for a case of internal bleeding, according to a series of posts by him and his partner Leena Xu.

The posts on Doublelift’s Twitter page showcase images of the LoL star in a hospital gown captioned “rough week.” In the comments section, Xu confirmed to fans that he has been suffering from internal bleeding “for about a week,” despite not being aware of it.

Just under 48 hours ago, Doublelift and 100 Thieves wrapped up the 2023 LCS regular season with a record of 7-11 in the Summer Split. The team squeaked into the playoffs with an eighth-place finish, securing the final playoff berth that the postseason bracket had to offer. With that in mind, 100 Thieves will have the longest and most difficult road to the LCS title out of all teams in the playoffs.

No great details regarding a timetable for Doublelift’s recovery are clear at this time, but 100 Thieves will likely give some update regarding his state before the team’s first playoff match on Aug. 4. Should Doublelift need to miss time, it could present a sticky situation for 100 Thieves, who do not have another bot laner currently signed on its extended roster, according to professional League’s Global Contract Database. Still, 100T’s playoff run is 12 days away, meaning Doublelift has a good deal of time before he would need to be back on stage.

100 Thieves will return to play on Aug. 4 against an opponent that’s still to be determined. Fans should expect an update on Doublelift’s health before that date, if not in the very near future.

