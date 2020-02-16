Doublelift carries Liquid to clean win over CLG during 2020 LCS Spring Split week 4

Team Liquid ran riot over last-place Counter Logic Gaming in a dominant win that barely surpassed 20 minutes today. The win came as the League of Legends team’s second game with jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen.

Broxah looked much more like himself in the win, helping his laners get priority in the top and mid lanes on Sejuani, while Doublelift single-handedly stood in control over the bottom lane. Liquid were extremely cohesive and decisive in macro decisions, punishing a dragon attempt by CLG to the tune of two towers in the mid-game and keeping their opponents on their heels from start to finish.

Doublelift had a clean, deathless game on Varus, looking a lot more comfortable than he has looked on any champion this split. He had a 40-cs lead over opposing AD carry Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes by the 13-minute mark, and was dealing the vast majority of his team’s damage in the ensuing teamfights.

It’s difficult to say whether this game says more about Liquid or CLG, but Liquid are far from out of the woods, with two tests against Evil Geniuses and Dignitas looming next week. CLG, meanwhile, will have the misfortune of facing the undefeated Cloud9 in their next match.