Doublelift breaks down early candidates for best ADC picks in LoL season 14

Although he has stepped away from the professional League of Legends scene, Doublelift is still tearing up the competitive ladders in North America as one of the best marksmen in the region.

The 30-year-old superstar recently dished out some of his thoughts on the state of AD carries in League season 14 and his opinions on which champions are the best picks for the bottom lane in the early parts of the ranked grind—including some choices that have been bolstered by the new changes.

To start his list, Doublelift believes Jhin and Varus are “completely broken” and are the best champions in the ADC role right now due to their ability to play with any type of support. Whether they are playing with an aggressive tank that wishes to engage or an enchanter that prefers to stay back, both picks can play alongside them and remain relevant throughout a match.

Jhin and Varus also have their own forms of crowd control, which makes them self-sufficient when it comes to making their own plays and earning their own kills against enemy bottom lane players. Lastly, both champions use Lethality very well, especially after the changes to the item system that now give players a static amount of Lethality right off purchase, rather than ramping up the item’s power throughout a game.

Different opinions, different playstyles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a result, these champions get a stronger power spike when they acquire their key items, such as Youmuu’s Ghostblade, the Collector, and Serylda’s Grudge. There is, however, one surprising champion that Doublelift thinks is deceptively weak: Miss Fortune.

The Bounty Hunter might have soaring win rates in Patch 14.1, according to U.GG, but the seasoned pro isn’t convinced since she needs to stand still during her ultimate, making her extremely susceptible to crowd control and assassins. In higher ranks, it is also much more likely that an assassin or jungler will be able to reach her as she channels her ultimate, making her weaker in the top-tier Elo compared to the lower tier.

There were, however, plenty of people in his chat who were quick to raise a rebuttal against her placement, saying MF’s absurd amounts of damage offset her requirement to stand still during Bullet Time. Her win rate was also concrete proof for many players to show she is a top pick in today’s solo queue meta.

There were only two other “broken” picks after Jhin and Varus, with Draven and Seraphine joining the two in Doublelift’s prestigious club. On the other side of the spectrum, however, Zeri, Kalista, Vayne, Miss Fortune, and Sivir were in the dreaded “free loss” group due to their over-reliance on their team, the requirement of perfect mechanics, and the lack of playmaking abilities in their kit.