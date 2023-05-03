Doinb wants to coach one of Europe’s most storied LoL teams after he retires 

The Korean mid laner Doinb has been on the sidelines in 2023, after parting ways with LNG Esports at the end of the 2022 competitive season on Dec. 12. Since then, he has been dedicating himself to streaming, and with MSI underway, Doinb has been commentating on the games on his own stream.

In particular, Doinb had a special moment when watching the series between G2 Esports and Brazilian team LOUD. G2’s mid laner Caps picked Nautilus in both games played, bringing back some of Doinb’s best memories from 2019.

During that year, Doinb showcased that exact same pick in the mid lane to take his first-ever world championship. The opponents, coincidentally, happened to be G2 and Caps. For that reason, Doinb knew he would want to cheer on G2 to win the series.

By watching the European team, Doinb also expressed his intention of wanting to coach the team once he retires. “The owner of G2, I feel like you guys like how old FPX style of playing,” he said. “Let me set this straight: please contact me when I am too old to play as a pro. Please leave me a coaching position.”

For the former world champion, the way G2 are playing and drafting greatly reminds him of his glory days in FPX, which is why Doinb is so keen on wanting to coach the team.

That said, Doinb is not as close to retirement as people might think. Some time ago he revealed that he had received offers from LCS and LEC during the off-season, but didn’t end up accepting them. Regardless, it proves orgs are interested in his services.

Will he join a team for the upcoming Summer Split? Everything is still to be decided. For now, however, Doinb will focus on streaming and bringing joy to his fans, as he will continue to commentate the MSI games and the ongoing play-in stage.