Doinb blames Tian for Nuguri’s retirement from League as tensions rise on social media

Major drama is unfolding between Tian and Doinb, the worlds-winning mid-jungle duo.

The LPL is currently on a break due to Chinese New Year celebrations. During what should be a happy and enjoyable period, Top Esports jungler Tian posted a sorrowful message on Jan. 26 on his own Weibo account, claiming that he “need no emotions” and proceeded to cancel all other posts, leaving fans confused about what had happened.

Tian on Weibo:



"Need no emotions 🤮"



Nobody really knows what is going on.#LPL pic.twitter.com/SaLTgMVVcY — LPL Fanclub (@LPLfanclub) January 26, 2023

Fans starting speculating whether something happened with his girlfriend since she also hid all her posts on Weibo. Shortly after the “no need emotions” post, Tian explained that it was indeed a relationship problem and he broke up after finding out that his girlfriend concealed the fact that she used to have a relationship with one of Tian’s friends.

Tian explained the reason:



"It is a pure relationship problem. A girl dated a boy, and the girl concealed that she used to have a relationship with his friend. The boy warned multiple times not to hide this, then found out the truth then separated. Who's right who's wrong?"#LPL https://t.co/JcpADP3tlo pic.twitter.com/9Yi2QnOkoy — LPL Fanclub (@LPLfanclub) January 26, 2023

As soon as the post came out, people starting thinking Tian was referring to former Royal Never Give Up top laner letme, who also had a relationship with the girl, Mozi (墨子). That said, Tian quickly replied, saying that the friend “wasn’t a top laner”, eliminating letme from the suspects.

Mozi also gave her own version, putting the blame on herself and saying that despite Tian being childish at times, he was a “really good and loyal person”:

Image via @不想说话的墨子 Weibo

To put it simply, she hid the fact that she had a relationship with someone close to Tian and despite him asking her several times, she kept denying it. When Tian found out, he decided to break up with her, which led to him deleting the posts and unfollowing people, including former teammate Doinb and his wife, Umi.

Doinb’s response to Tian’s unfollow

The mid laner gave his thoughts about Tian on his stream today, claiming that “it’s hard to be that man’s friend or teammate” and that “you’ll get black-listed one day for no reason.”

After posting these, Tian unfollowed Doinb, Doinb's wife Umi, and Xinyi on Weibo.



Doinb responded to this in his streaming today:



"It's hard to be that man's friend or teammate, I am not joking. You'll get black-listed one day for no reason."



(1/2）#LPL https://t.co/Df0ofGFr1R pic.twitter.com/z1uEXRCyLk — LPL Fanclub (@LPLfanclub) January 26, 2023

“Generally speaking, it is other people not willing to play or talk with Amumu. But you don’t want to talk to anyone, you turned yourself into Amumu. You can’t blame everyone for this, you should blame yourself. No one from the old FPX is talking to him these days,” he continued, hinting at the fact that Tian was likely the issue behind FPX’s fall in 2021 at Worlds. The team, despite being one of the best teams that season, was unexpectedly eliminated in the group stage.

Doinb also claimed that Tian would attack other people’s families after losing scrims, and that Tian was the reason why Nuguri decided not to continue his career. This seems to confirm that something must have happened in 2021, since the Korean top laner only played that season for Top Esports.

Doinb continued his streaming today with some harsh criticism against one player.



"I am not like him, I will not attack other people's family after losing scrims."



"He should apologize to us first. I almost forgot Pikachu (Nuguri) decided not to continue his career."#LPL #LCK pic.twitter.com/McBL7aI5gH — LPL Fanclub (@LPLfanclub) January 26, 2023

Tian’s reply on Weibo

After Doinb talked about Tian on his stream, the Chinese jungler posted a new message on Weibo, taking the blame and apologizing for causing such a situation: “Regarding my own personal relationship issue, I was impulsive and shouldn’t have disturbed everyone, I will take care of it myself.”

“I have been saying poor-mannered things before and I want to sincerely apologize to those affected,” he added. That said, he clarified that he didn’t have any issues or conflicts with Nuguri, essentially negating Doinb’s accusations. “Regarding Nuguri’s retirement, I don’t really know what was the reason, but I didn’t have personal issues with him and I say it with a clear conscience.”

Tian just posted on Weibo:



“I personally did not have any disputes or conflicts with Nuguri; I have a clear conscience on this. My relationship with my friends, no one can speak on behalf of the other, so don’t be misleading and spread rumors (…)” pic.twitter.com/TVbH843JuA — Linda Pro League 🦦 (@iCrystalization) January 26, 2023

Tian also publicly asked people to stop misleading and spreading rumors, which was likely hinting at his former teammate. He then ended the post, saying that being a professional player, he’ll put his focus into the official matches.

After seeing Tian’s Weibo, Doinb responded again, saying that he is “just being selfish here” and that Tian needs to explain. Top Esports’ jungler, though, didn’t reply again.

Doinb's response to Tian's Weibo:



"Let's read it before he deleted it again."



"Dude, you are not helping that man, you need to explain……you are just being selfish here. That is all I want to say, nothing else."#LPL #LCK https://t.co/SMDM24geN6 pic.twitter.com/oj7fTH9R67 — LPL Fanclub (@LPLfanclub) January 26, 2023

The LPL action is coming back next week after the break on Jan. 30. Tian and TES’ first match will be on Thursday, Feb. 2, against Rare Atom.