Dignitas signs Damonte as 2020 Academy mid laner

After a month of uncertainty around his future in the competitive League of Legends scene, North American mid laner Tanner Damonte has been announced as the latest addition to Dignitas’ Academy roster for 2020.

When the 2019 offseason hit, Damonte revealed that Dignitas declined to exercise the second year option on his contract, making him a free agent. As rosters began to fill up, people began to worry about the fate of one of NA’s most promising homegrown talents. It also raised concerns surrounding the LCS’ penchant for importing players instead of trying to give resident mid laners a chance to prove themselves.

DIG on Twitter Welcome home, @Damonte. https://t.co/iamXQebFbE

This past year, Damonte showed many signs of greatness throughout the 2019 Spring and Summer Splits, and even helped lead Clutch Gaming to the organization’s first World Championship appearance. In the 2019 LCS Regional Gauntlet, the 22-year old had a 4.0 KDA with 50 percent first blood rate.

Damonte didn’t have a great performance at Worlds, but the entire team was struggling to find a foothold in many of their matches. He has joined a plethora of amazing NA mid laners who are bursting with potential, but will he be able to continue his impressive growth as a mid laner at the Academy level?

The team still needs to find a few more players for its Academy team, but things are looking up for fans of Tanner Time. He could be battling for a starting spot on the main roster soon, if he can outclass the rest of the pack with Dignitas Academy.