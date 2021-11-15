Dignitas parts ways with Aphromoo ahead of 2022 LCS season

Aphromoo is the longest-tenured pro in the LCS. He'll be entering his tenth professional season in 2022.

Dignitas has released veteran League of Legends support player Aphromoo after two seasons with the team, the organization announced today.

Aphromoo joined Dignitas ahead of the 2020 season. During his time with the team, he posted a total match record of 36-49, helping the organization secure two playoff berths across the last two seasons. Additionally, Aphromoo helped foster young bottom laners such as Neo and Johnsun during his time under the Dignitas banner.

No one better defines what it means to be a professional than @aphromoo.



We are grateful for everything you've done for @Dignitas. Good luck, Zaq. See you on the Rift. pic.twitter.com/E55PfSOcNI — Dignitas League of Legends (@DignitasLoL) November 15, 2021

Aphromoo’s contract with Dignitas was set to expire later today when the pro League free agency window opens. The decision to release Aphromoo implies that Dignitas did not come to terms surrounding an extension with its veteran support. Aphromoo will become an unrestricted free agent at 6pm CT.

Aphromoo is the longest-tenured player in the LCS. He’ll be entering his tenth professional season in 2022 after making his debut during the first LCS split in the spring of 2013. He’s the only pro who played in the first LCS split to still be active in the league as a player.

Aphromoo and countless other players around the world will have the opportunity to sign new professional contracts when the League free agency window officially opens at 6pm CT today.

