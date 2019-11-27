Dignitas acquires former TSM Academy sub Johnsun as the team’s starting AD carry

Dignitas has finally revealed the next player to join the team’s starting League of Legends lineup. Former TSM Academy AD carry Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen will man the bot lane for Dignitas in the 2020 LCS Spring Split, the organization announced today.

It’s been a rough offseason for Dignitas fans so far. Two weeks ago, the organization decided to extend top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon’s contract for a reported $2.3 million, which seemed like a huge amount to many people in the League community.

DIG on Twitter The mechanical God, the overlord of Solo Queue, and the man with 4 accounts in the Top 20. Welcome to DIG, @Johnsun_lol!

It didn’t help that reports started to surface, claiming that the team was struggling to sign any players because they used a third of its budget on their top laner. Now, Dignitas might have to resort to a bit of a budget lineup for its opening season.

Johnsun only entered the competitive League scene this past year when he joined TSM Academy as a trainee ADC. He never got to start for the Academy squad, either—he was a substitute behind Edward “Tactical” Ra. Although he’s widely-respected as a talented solo queue player, Johnsun will have a true trial by fire this coming season.

This is still a tough situation for Dignitas. The organization only has two players signed this offseason and there aren’t many candidates left to pick up who could possibly make an impact. The team’s triumphant return to the LCS might not be as amazing as many fans hoped it’d be.