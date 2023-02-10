Different role, same dominance: C9 Zven racks up impressive LCS win milestone

After Cloud9’s dominant win against TSM, one of the best support players in the LCS has hit an impressive record for his League career in the region.

Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen has hit 200 career wins in the LCS, adding yet another notch to his belt over the last six years he’s spent in the Los Angeles competition. The 25-year-old veteran has had a roller coaster of a time in NA ever since he made the long trip over the Atlantic to join TSM ahead of the 2018 season.

200 career wins for the SupportKing 🤟 pic.twitter.com/spKjhWwRYM — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) February 9, 2023

Six years later, Zven found a longtime home with C9 and has since won three LCS championships. He originally joined the league as an AD carry, but after the boys in blue discovered Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol as the region’s newest superstar marksman in 2022, he found a new calling as a support alongside one of the best players in the league.

His experience as an AD carry helped his transition into his new role, and now, he can help guide his incredible bottom lane partner to new heights.

Granted, Berserker is already being considered the best player in his role this year, but his trajectory was definitely affected by Zven’s leadership as he learned how to play against some of the best players in the world.

This season, for example, Berserker has the highest KDA in the league, while Zven has the most assists, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. They feed off of each other’s great play and smart decision-making, making them the best bottom lane duo in the league by a good margin.

They are also the main reason why C9 can be so dangerous, since the team not only has some of the best players in the league in all positions, but they also have the ultimate carry-support combo that can drive them to victory in any circumstance. Catch Zven and Berserker in action again when they hit the stage on Friday, Feb. 10 against Evil Geniuses.