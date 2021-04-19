Diana, Morgana, and Hecarim all set to receive nerfs in League Patch 11.9

League of Legends’ gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has previewed some of the changes coming to the game in Patch 11.9.

Nineteen different champions are slated to receive nerfs and buffs in Patch 11.9, with the jungle position receiving a good amount of attention once again. Last patch, several champions known for their laning capabilities—such as Morgana and Diana—were buffed immensely. In Patch 11.9, though, Riot is dialing things back and applying a steady amount of nerfs to those junglers, as well as a few others.

11.9 Patch Preview



This is the MSI patch so we're hoping to add a bit of diversity to the pro meta. Also we have a few solo Q outliers (and overbuffs from last patch) that we wanted to tone down. pic.twitter.com/Irna1CD41K — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) April 19, 2021

Hecarim is slated to see a metric ton of his power removed in Patch 11.9. In addition to being nerfed directly, the champion’s core Mythic item, Turbo Chemtank, is slated to be hit with another round of nerfs.

Patch 11.9 will be the patch that this year’s Mid-Season Invitational is going to be played on, so increasing the diversity at a position like jungle—which has largely only seen a handful of champions played at the professional level all season—should be a top priority for Riot.

In addition to the nerfs to Hecarim, Diana, Morgana, and Dr. Mundo are set to see overall nerfs in Patch 11.9 as well. Diana and Morgana were recently buffed in Patch 11.8 when they received major damage increases on some of their core abilities while jungling. Other jungle champions such as Trundle, Kindred, and Sett will be buffed in Patch 11.9, undoubtedly shifting the overall balance of the position.

Beyond the jungle, though, several champions with low pick rates across other positions are receiving much-needed buffs. Lulu, Taric, and Xerath will all receive some sort of buffs in Patch 11.9. The mid lane in particular is another focal point for Riot’s balance team in Patch 11.9 with Rumble, Heimerdinger, and Vladimir all receiving nerfs in the update.

Patch 11.9 is scheduled to hit the live servers on April 28, according to the official League patch schedule. MSI 2021 will kick off on May 6.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.