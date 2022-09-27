DRX Deft, Fnatic Humanoid, and DFM Yaharong among first boot campers to enter NA Champions Queue’s top 25

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is only a few days away, and to help pros get some practice before the tournament begins, the region’s high-level Champions Queue server kicked off its new season on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Superstars from around the globe are gathering to compete at one of the most prestigious events in esports and to battle for the grandest trophy in League, the Summoner’s Cup. Champions Queue gives high-level players a place to practice their skills against the best of the best, especially with so many different pros from different regions and playstyles present.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Over the past four days, several international players have taken their place in the top 25 of the server. The highest-ranked pro boot camper in the server is Chiefs Esports Club substitute player Dragku, who has 2,043 LP and is in second place behind FlyQuest top laner Philip.

The Australian support is the only boot camper in the top 10, among popular NA talent like Evil Geniuses’ Jojopyun, LCS veteran Pobelter, and TSM marksman Tactical. As for international talent, however, there are plenty of recognizable faces spread across the leaderboard. For example, Dragku’s jungler teammate Arthur is the second-highest ranked boot camper on the server with 2,020 LP in 12th place.

DRX’s top laner Kingen, sub support Juhan, and superstar AD carry Deft are all tied in 15th place with 2,017 LP. Fnatic mid laner Humanoid is right behind them with 2,015 LP, while Beyond Gaming’s Liang and DetonatioN FocusMe’s Yaharong sit at the bottom of the top 25 with 2,013 LP each.

If you’re wondering where many of the other players are, most haven’t gotten a chance to play a ton of Champions Queue and have focused on scrimming against pro teams to get their practice in before the start of Worlds on Thursday, Sept. 29.