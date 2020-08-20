Debate about smurfing rages over viral clip of a Rengar player bullying a Vayne player

The League community is an uproar thanks to a gameplay clip that shows just how bad smurfing is in the game.

In the clip, a summoner playing on Rengar camped bottom lane for a couple of minutes and kept killing a player on Vayne from different angles. First they began with the bush in the jungle, then moved to the lane and then kept using Rengar’s bush mechanics to the max, making Vayne’s life pure hell.

After being killed four times by the bullying rengar, the Vayne player gave up and quit the game.

https://v.redd.it/ck290c5bbrh51

This situation created a heated discussion with players advocating against using smurfs to stomp low elo and then bragging about it. Earlier this year, Riot said that it doesn’twant players to create alt accounts just to blow up through the climb as they made the climb more difficult.

While the intention behind Riot’s goal is clear, the end result is different from expectations. Instead of having smurfs blow through low elo and get to a higher elo faster, they get to spend more time in lower elo and discourage low elo players from participating in ranked queue.

Some players say that this is good practice, while others say that this ruins the desire to climb when you spend so much effort winning a 60-minute game only to lose the next one in under 20-minutes.

The situation is here to stay unless Riot intervenes with harsher decisions to combat the smurfing situation, but until then we’ll keep seeing such clips pop up.