Damwon’s ShowMaker is climbing to Challenger by playing every champion once

During the long break between the Spring and Summer Splits this year, many League of Legends pros are finding entertaining ways to keep their solo queue practice as interesting as possible. Korean player ShowMaker from LCK team Damwon has challenged himself to climb the ranked leaderboard by using every champion just once.

ShowMaker started this journey with an unranked account that had Grandmaster MMR and began on his way to Challenger, which is around 650 LP at the 300th rank. Nearly all of his matches so far during this experiment have been played in either one of the solo lanes, which only makes this extreme showcase of versatility all the more impressive.

At time of writing, ShowMaker has played 70 unique champions in 70 matches, winning 48 of them. He’s now just 100 LP shy of hitting Challenger. Luckily for him, he hasn’t even gone through half of the entire champion roster, so the goal of reaching Challenger seems to be quite achievable.

Some of his statistical highlights from this experiment so far include games on Maokai, Karma, and Vayne. His three games with these champs resulted in his best K/D/A ratios. Surprisingly, one of his other best games came on Aphelios mid. He finished that game with one of his highest damage totals this season, despite being constantly bullied by the opposing mid laner and jungler because the bot lane champ has no mobility in his kit.

ShowMaker’s stats also show he had an 11/2/10 pop-off game on Lulu in the mid lane, which included three double kills and a triple kill. But somehow, he still lost. He probably went to sleep after that one.

You can catch some of ShowMaker’s journey to Challenger when he streams on Douyu.