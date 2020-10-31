DAMWON, Suning, and Top Esports were the most-watched teams at Worlds 2020

Following the conclusion of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship, the top five most popular teams have been revealed.

The tournament, which peaked at almost four million viewers during the finals, had the best teams in attendance. The eventual winners and runners-up, DAMWON Gaming and Suning, were among the most popular teams at the event—alongside some of the best in Europe.

Throughout the event, world champions DWG averaged 1,904,066 viewers while Suning averaged 1,720,883. This statistic has been inflated from the final, according to EsportsCharts, since it’s the most popular match in which both teams were in attendance.

Chinese team Top Esports, heavy favorites to win the event, finished in joint third place alongside G2 Esports after a loss to Suning in the semifinal. TES averaged an impressive 1,501,465 viewers.

The LCK and LPL had proven to be two of the most dominant regions at Worlds, but the LEC wasn’t far behind. Although Fnatic stumbled in the quarterfinals, they were the fifth most popular team with an average viewership of 1,480,340, while G2 Esports averaged slightly more with 1,492,132.

The most popular match of the event outside of the final series was between G2 and DWG in the semifinals. This match had a peak viewership of 2,713,380 but saw the European side bow to the eventual victors of the tournament.