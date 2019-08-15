Damwon lock top 3 LCK finish after beating SKT

Damwon Gaming have secured a top three spot in the LCK Summer Split 2019 after taking down SK Telecom T1 2-0. The LCK young guns have also moved back into first place with the win, with one game left in the season.

After both teams fell to Hanwha Life in surprising fashion in week nine, both Damwon and SKT had something to prove on the Rift. SKT’s focus on snowballing leads onto Park “Teddy” Jin-seong was equalized by Damwon’s dive heavy team compositions, with the AD carry constantly being focused.

Heo “ShowMaker” Su’s Akali proved to be an impactful pick for Damwon Gaming. While he has lived in the shadow of the explosive Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon in the top lane, Showmaker has shone in the Summer Split, taking home his eighth MVP performance for the split in game one.

The substitution of Cho “Mata” Se-hyeong wasn’t enough for SKT in game two either. In his first game since Rift Rivals, the veteran picked up the rather new Volibear support, and put it to good use. The Volibear enabled SKT to get picks around objectives like Kim “Clid” Tae-min’s game one Skarner early as SKT looked in the drivers seat.

However, SKT didn’t have enough peel to keep the fed Teddy up. Damwon found a surprise Baron fight at 29 minutes and caught SKT off-guard, acing SKT, taking down the purple worm, and starting their assault on SKT’s base.

With the 1-3-1 in full effect, thanks to Nuguri’s Camille and Showmaker’s Akali, SKT fell too far behind. Sin “Nuclear” Jeong-hyeon’s Xayah hit his three-item power spike just in time for Damwon to take another fight around the second Baron, and put an end to SKT’s misery.

With this loss, SKT are now locked out of a top-three spot, and still aren’t locked in for playoffs. Their game against Sandbox Gaming is a must-win on Saturday, and if results don’t go their way, they can still slide to as low as sixth on the ladder.

For Damwon however, they are one result away from securing an automatic spot in the Grand Final, and a chance to qualify for Worlds. If Damwon beat Gen.G on Sunday, they put themselves in the best possible position to finish on top of the table.