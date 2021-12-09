Crumbz announces departure from LCS talent desk, looking at other options for the future

One of the LCS’ longest-standing casters and analysts is stepping away from the desk in 2022—and may possibly be stepping away from League of Legends as a whole.

Alberto “Crumbz” Rengifo, former LCS player, caster, and analyst for many years, announced last night that he won’t be involved in the LCS in any capacity in 2022. Crumbz has long been a proprietor on and off the air for the growth of North American talent to improve the strength of the region and it’s likely that he’ll continue to do so from a viewer’s perspective as the 2022 Spring Split nears.

After a decade of LoL, I will no longer be involved with the LCS. It's been a wild ride and with all I've learned now is the perfect time to plunge into the unknown once again. Considering many options, my DMs are open and my email is [email protected] — Alberto Rengifo (@ProphetCrumbz) December 9, 2021

Crumbz spent 2021 as a color caster for the LCS, where each week of the Summer Split he accompanied Julian “Pastrytime” Carr to provide commentary on plays, never holding back from dissecting a team’s strengths and weaknesses. As a player, Crumbz served as the jungler for former iterations of Team Dignitas, Renegades, and others alongside teammates such as CoreJJ and Shiphtur.

Throughout his post-player career, Crumbz has established himself as one of the most prominent voices in the game, using his prior experience as an LCS jungler to direct his commentary regarding the highs and lows of LCS gameplay. He also briefly served as a caster for the Overwatch League.

With Crumbz stepping away from the LCS, the North American scene loses a veteran with professional experience both as a player and behind the desk. Crumbz mentioned that he may be venturing away from League into other endeavors should opportunities be presented to him.

The 2022 LCS Spring Split is set to start on Jan. 14.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.