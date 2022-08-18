Starry-eyed sorries: Riot provides compensation missions after multiple issues plague League’s 2022 Star Guardian event

After a handful of issues bogged down League of Legends’ summer Star Guardian event, Riot Games has sent out a whole gamut of compensation missions so players are still able to earn the rewards available in the free pass.

The event is also being extended, with each compensatory mission becoming available on a specific date starting from Wednesday, Aug. 17. The mission for each day is pretty straightforward: win one game to unlock the corresponding rewards.

These rewards are being given after many other players suffered through multiple bugs that prevented them from claiming any rewards unlocked or progressing through the in-client visual novel. The number of rewards being distributed was “way higher than we expected,” causing the system to queue rewards for specific regions, according to Riot.

Here is the complete list of rewards over the course of the week.

Mission Release Date at 3pm CT Rewards Mission 1 Wednesday, Aug. 17 300 Tokens

Star Guardian 2022 Orb

800 Blue Essence

1 Eternals Capsule

Star Guardian Event Icon Mission 2 Thursday, Aug. 18 Fiddlesticks Eternals

Come Closer (SN Fiddlesticks Emote)

Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks Icon,

Morgana Eternals

You’re Mine (SN Morgana Emote) Mission 3 Friday, Aug. 19 Kai’Sa Eternals

Akali Eternals

Aww How Cute! (SG Kai’Sa Emote)

Who’s Next? (SG Akali Emote)

Star Nemesis Morgana Icon Mission 4 Saturday, Aug. 20 Star Guardian Kai’Sa Icon

Star Guardian Akali Icon

Ekko Eternals

Gotcha! (SG Ekko Emote)

Rock On! (SG Taliyah Emote) Mission 5 Sunday, Aug. 21 Taliyah Eternals

Star Guardian Taliyah Icon

Star Guardian Ekko Icon

Sona Eternals

So Sweet! (SG Sona Emote) Mission 6 Monday, Aug. 22 Rell Eternals

One more thing… (SG Rell Emote)

Star Guardian Rell Icon

Quinn Eternals

Star Guardian Sona Icon Mission 7 Tuesday, Aug. 23 Nilah Eternals

What Joy! (SG Nilah Emote)

Perfection (SG Quinn Emote)

Star Guardian Quinn Icon

Star Guardian Nilah Icon

Players can continue to grind the pass until the end of the event on Wednesday, Aug. 24.