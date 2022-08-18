Starry-eyed sorries: Riot provides compensation missions after multiple issues plague League’s 2022 Star Guardian event

After a handful of issues bogged down League of Legends’ summer Star Guardian event, Riot Games has sent out a whole gamut of compensation missions so players are still able to earn the rewards available in the free pass.
The event is also being extended, with each compensatory mission becoming available on a specific date starting from Wednesday, Aug. 17. The mission for each day is pretty straightforward: win one game to unlock the corresponding rewards.
These rewards are being given after many other players suffered through multiple bugs that prevented them from claiming any rewards unlocked or progressing through the in-client visual novel. The number of rewards being distributed was “way higher than we expected,” causing the system to queue rewards for specific regions, according to Riot.
Here is the complete list of rewards over the course of the week.
|Mission
|Release Date at 3pm CT
|Rewards
|Mission 1
|Wednesday, Aug. 17
|300 Tokens
Star Guardian 2022 Orb
800 Blue Essence
1 Eternals Capsule
Star Guardian Event Icon
|Mission 2
|Thursday, Aug. 18
|Fiddlesticks Eternals
Come Closer (SN Fiddlesticks Emote)
Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks Icon,
Morgana Eternals
You’re Mine (SN Morgana Emote)
|Mission 3
|Friday, Aug. 19
|Kai’Sa Eternals
Akali Eternals
Aww How Cute! (SG Kai’Sa Emote)
Who’s Next? (SG Akali Emote)
Star Nemesis Morgana Icon
|Mission 4
|Saturday, Aug. 20
|Star Guardian Kai’Sa Icon
Star Guardian Akali Icon
Ekko Eternals
Gotcha! (SG Ekko Emote)
Rock On! (SG Taliyah Emote)
|Mission 5
|Sunday, Aug. 21
|Taliyah Eternals
Star Guardian Taliyah Icon
Star Guardian Ekko Icon
Sona Eternals
So Sweet! (SG Sona Emote)
|Mission 6
|Monday, Aug. 22
|Rell Eternals
One more thing… (SG Rell Emote)
Star Guardian Rell Icon
Quinn Eternals
Star Guardian Sona Icon
|Mission 7
|Tuesday, Aug. 23
|Nilah Eternals
What Joy! (SG Nilah Emote)
Perfection (SG Quinn Emote)
Star Guardian Quinn Icon
Star Guardian Nilah Icon
Players can continue to grind the pass until the end of the event on Wednesday, Aug. 24.