After an eventful week full of North America disrupting Europe’s chances at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, and Asian teams like T1 and JD Gaming effortlessly sweeping their groups, the group stage has finally come to an end. Europe, whose performance seemingly peeked during the first week of groups, dropped the ball coming into the second week. This means there’s only one team left in contention for the Summoner’s Cup among the unstoppable forces of Asia—Rogue. Although the most promising Western team, there are still mistakes Rogue make that need to be addressed if they want to go far in the tournament.

Rogue have a weaker middle game, and should definitely look to improve on that front before the knockout stage, according to Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos. “So I’ll probably say we made some stupid mistakes during the middle game and the Nashor incident was for sure one of them,” he said in an interview with Blix. “So I think what we take as a lesson from this game is that from this game that heading to the next ones, we should focus on improving our mid-game and we should be good to go.”

When asked if they could fix this in time for the knockout stage, Comp explains they are not usually making these mistakes but rather have to stay mindful of their mid-game and simply be more cautious against first-seed teams that won’t let these kinds of mistakes slip.

“My personal opinion is that I don’t think we necessarily need a lot of scrims or time to fix those things,” Comp said. “It’s the kind of thing that the most important thing about them is to just stay consistent because I’m pretty sure in the past we have not made mistakes like this in some games, but for jungle today, we did, right? So I think this game is mostly a reminder of those mistakes in the mid-game that we need to fix.”

Rogue return to action when they face off against the LPL’s JDG later this week.