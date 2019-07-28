Cloud9 lock in their LCS playoff spot with a win against Team Liquid

After losing to FlyQuest yesterday, Cloud9 mid laner and birthday boy Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer received a nice gift to cheer him up—a win against the LCS’ No. 1 team.

Cloud9 took down the back-to-back league champions Team Liquid today in a one-sided game to secure a spot in the 2019 LCS Summer Split playoffs.

“I don’t know,” Nisqy said in the post-game interview regarding Cloud9’s fluctuating performance. “Yesterday we lost against FlyQuest, and today we just, I won’t say ‘demolished TL’ but we just [won] the game quite easily.”

While he’s not 100 percent sure why Cloud9 tend to drop games against the lower-ranked teams, Nisqy is that confident that C9 “is still like a top team at the end of the day.”

And after a dominant performance today against Liquid, Nisqy is right to have confidence in his team. Facing the now common Sona and Tahm Kench bot lane, Cloud9 knew that their window for victory was in the early game.

C9 dive mid Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by smashhgg

Cloud9 were relentless in their aggression, setting up multiple successful ganks that pushed their laners ahead. Cloud9 gave Liquid’s bot lane no time to scale and become the oppressive late-game menace that’s recently plagued the LCS.

By the time Liquid AD carry Peter “Doublelift” Peng was starting to complete his core items as Sona, a Baron-empowered Cloud9 were already in his team’s base.

Now locked in for the playoffs, Cloud9 don’t plan to mess around in the final week of the regular season.

“I think we’re still gonna try hard, [and] try to get a 2-0 week, Nisqy said. “I don’t think we should experiment or anything. I think we just keep try-harding and get as many wins as we can.”

Cloud9 will continue their push for first place and a playoff bye next week when they face off against Golden Guardians on Aug. 3 and OpTic Gaming on Aug. 4.