Cloud9 decimate Evil Geniuses in 27-minute victory in week five of LCS 2022 Spring

The battle for first intensifies between Cloud9 and Team Liquid.

Cloud9 decimated early-season hopefuls Evil Geniuses in just 27 minutes in week five of the LCS 2022 Spring Split, improving to 9-2 off the back of the win.

Cloud9 has shown rapid growth in just five weeks and now stands atop the LCS standings with a 9-2 record after grabbing their ninth victory, this time against EG. The underdogs heading into the game, EG shocked Cloud9 when they picked Kha’Zix for jungler Inspired to match Blaber’s Volibear pick.

And, throughout the early game, it was a battle between the two junglers exerting their map pressure as Inspired looked to focus around his laners, while Blaber pulled over several dives on the early game dominant Volibear.

Blaber stormed through the early game and gave C9 a long lead with his Volibear pick, racking up a 6/0/4 scoreline in the first 20 minutes of the game against EG.

Despite the incredible early game from C9’s jungler, EG was able to keep the gold close, only trailing by 4k gold at the 20-minute mark. And given Volibear’s late-game decline, the game seemed very much up in the air.

However, C9 put all doubt out of any viewer’s minds as they aced EG at dragon pit 24 minutes in, exploding their lead out to 8k. They then scooped up Baron too.

They then used this Baron to crack open more towers at EG’s base before ending the game with the neutral buff and a 12k gold lead in their 27-minute victory.

After a promising Lock In Tournament where they finished runners-up, EG has looked far less dominant in Spring. This loss to C9 drops them to 5-6 and seventh in the regular season after five weeks. They will look to make a second-half resurgence in week six when they take on Team Liquid and TSM in week seven of Spring.

The race between C9 and TL continues to intensify. Both teams now have a 9-2 record after five weeks in the LCS 2022 Spring, three above the next closest in FlyQuest.

With just seven games left in LCS 2022 Spring Split, the TL vs. C9 battle could come down to the wire. That battle will culminate into a week six matchup where C9 will look to exact revenge on TL after they lost to the superteam back in week two.