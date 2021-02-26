Clid leads Gen.G to win against BRION in 2021 LCK Spring Split

Gen.G beat Fredit BRION 2-1 today during the sixth week of the 2021 LCK Spring Split.

Going into this League of Legends match, Gen.G were the favorites considering their outstanding performances throughout this split. They had a couple of rough games in the beginning, but improved quite fast and are able to maintain a high skill level throughout each series. Clid was the player of the series today, picking up a MVP vote for his phenomenal Nidalee in the third game. He used the champion to pick up an early gold lead for his team and all neutral objectives.

No surprise here, another win for #GenGLoL! Make sure to tune in and support the boys in our game against AF this Sunday!#GenGWIN #GenGLOL #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/9QjpGKyPEJ — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) February 26, 2021

The first game was quite one-sided with Gen.G acquiring early leads everywhere on the map from the get-go. BRO tried to put a stop to them, but they were outmatched in both composition and skill. After 30-minutes of domination, Gen.G finished the match on a high note.

After their first game success, both teams picked up similar compositions, except this time BRO was the team in control. They went for aggressive plays and let Gen.G pick up early dragons and Rift Heralds. In the end, the objectives didn’t matter since BRO overpowered Gen.G in the mid game teamfights, before equalizing the series.

With a confidence boost from the second game win, BRO picked up a similar composition compared to previous games, while Gen.G changed their draft completely. With clear answers to BRO’s game plan across the map, Gen.G picked up an early lead and then snowballed to finish the series 2-1.

Following this victory, Gen.G (8-3) remain in second place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split. They’ll return on the Rift on Sunday, Feb. 28 with a match up against Afreeca Freecs.

