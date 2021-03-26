Clid leads Gen.G to a dominant series win in their last 2021 LCK Spring Split match

Gen.G stepped it up and took down DRX’s rookies 2-0 with a dominant performance in their last match of the 2021 LCK Spring Split, securing second in the regular standings.

The series held repercussions for Gen.G, and the win gives them an advantage in their playoff run. A loss could have seen Hanwha Life Esports overtaking Gen.G should they defeat their next opponents.

The MVP votes were picked up by Clid and Bdd today. Clid had a strong performance on Olaf and Udyr, helping his team come back in the second game after an amazing Elder Dragon steal. Bdd played Orianna and Zoe, demolishing his opponents with their amazing combos throughout the series.

We take down @DRXGlobal in a 2-0 match and end the regular season on a high note! Thank you everyone for your support can't wait to see you all in the playofffs! #GenGWIN pic.twitter.com/ybmuK2acJu — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) March 26, 2021

The first game of the series began with a statement from Gen.G. They popped off on all lanes with Clid leading the charge on Olaf. His aggression helped his team secure all neutral objectives but one dragon. With a jungler dominating the map, Gen.G rolled over their opponents, securing the first game win in 27 minutes.

After the first game loss, DRX bounced back and adjusted their draft. Starting with a clean slate, they started securing leads early on, and it continued up until the mid game. Bdd’s Zoe was a huge problem since he was left to farm and had a huge item advantage over his opponent. DRX managed to stabilize the pace of the game and were on the brink of equalizing the series. However, a heroic steal by Clid in the late game sealed DRX’s fate. His swift movements allowed Gen.G to win the teamfight and secure the 2-0 series win.

Following this victory, Gen.G (13-5) locked in the second place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split standings. Starting the split with some shaky games, the Gen.G engine revved and improved with each passing series, turning it into an amazing run. They are one of the most consistent teams LCK has to offer, and they have a real shot at stopping DAMWON KIA’s domination.

Gen.G will be back on the Rift with a semifinals match in the LCK Spring Split playoffs on April 4 vs. the winner between T1 and DRX. While they were able to easily take down DRX today, it’s unclear whether they’ll be able to replicate their tactic against T1 should they win the first round of playoffs.

