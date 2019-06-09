CLG upset Team Liquid in the second week of the 2019 LCS Summer Split

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

The reigning North American champions have gotten off to a rough start in the 2019 LCS Summer Split. Team Liquid suffered another loss, this time to CLG today in a 36-minute battle.

Liquid opted into a fast-paced composition with Sivir, Karma, Olaf, Kennen, and Sylas. But CLG had the perfect answer to their gameplan: They picked up Lux, Viktor, Sejuani, Caitlyn, and Aatrox. The number of zoning tools that CLG had prevented Liquid from getting a good engage.

CLG on Twitter LET’S FREAKING GO! 🙌 The team played so well and never took the foot off the pedal! We take down @TeamLiquidLoL in the first match of the day! #WeAreCLG #CLGWIN https://t.co/42T99eD4Nd

CLG played around their strengths for a majority of the match, forcing Liquid into teamfights as they continuously pressured turrets and objectives with their long-range poke. Although CLG stumbled a bit in the mid game with a lost teamfight, they continued to follow their strategy to perfection.

Liquid simply couldn’t find the flanks needed because of Caitlyn’s traps, Viktor’s Gravity Field, Lux’s Lucent Singularity, or Sejuani’s ultimate. This was a great counter and it helped CLG get their second win of the split.

Meanwhile, the 2019 MSI finalists are clearly shaking off the rust after their long break. Although Jung “Impact” Eon-yeong had some good plays in the mid game, the rest of the lineup struggled to find success. They’ll have to buckle up for next weekend when they face off against FlyQuest and OpTic Gaming.

