Clearlove’s vote for greatest LPL player ever is a nod to ‘the origin’ of Chinese LoL

Over the last decade of professional League of Legends, many people have come and gone through the perpetual revolving doors of competitive play. But across that time, there have also been players who have stood the test of time and are considered to be the best we’ve ever seen.

There are countless names that can be considered legends in the history of the LPL, like Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao, Li “Xiaohu” Yuan-Hao, and former Edward Gaming star Ming “Clearlove” Kai. The 29-year-old jungler is considered one of the best in the game’s history, but the veteran only had one name in mind when thinking of the greatest LPL player of all time: Gao “WeiXiao” Xue-Cheng.

We asked Clearlove about the Best #LPL Player of All Time. His first vote went to WeiXiao, an AD prodigy.



He said: "THE OG'S SHOULD NOT BE FORGOTTEN. THEY'RE THE ORIGIN OF LPL."



History of LoL esports wouldn't be nearly as epic without the veterans. pic.twitter.com/iXhvZyw05V — LPL (@lplenglish) March 22, 2023

Clearlove gave his first vote to the former Team WE AD carry in a recent video and said that legends like WeiXiao helped build the foundation for what the LPL stands on today. He also stressed that the legends of the region should never be forgotten since they are the origin of the greatness we see on Summoner’s Rift today.

“During his era, there were other strong pros, like Misaya with [Twisted Fate], CaoMei with Olaf, Fzzf with Blitzcrank, PDD with Jarvan IV, XiaoXiao with Sona, and so on,” Clearlove said. “I think WeiXiao was the most representative pro at the time. After Team WE won IPL5, WeiXiao was recognized as the best ADC in the world.”

WeiXiao, the ADC legend, Ezreal magician, and icon for the first generation of Chinese LoL players. #LPLHoF pic.twitter.com/criWOaKoul — LPL (@lplenglish) December 2, 2020

WeiXiao might not be a popular player among newer League fans, but the 30-year-old was one of the first players to represent China on the international stage at events like IEM season six, IPL5, and the season two World Championship. He was also inducted into the LPL Hall of Fame in 2020 for his contributions to the region, becoming popular for his Ezreal, Corki, and Team WE’s iconic 48-game win streak.

WeiXiao might not have had an extensive player career like many other legends in the League space, but his impact on the professional scene in China cannot be understated, especially on the legendary icons of the space who looked up to them as inspirations for their own successful careers.