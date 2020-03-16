CaptainFlowers steps down as host of LCS This or That

Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines will no longer be a regular host of This or That, a quick opinion-based show that centers around the LCS and its players, the popular North American League of Legends caster announced today.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of personal stuff for a while now, and this feels like the right call for me at this point,” CaptainFlowers said. “Yes, this is what I really want, and 100 percent yes, I’ll still be on LCS as soon as it gets going again.”

The Cap joined fellow caster Sam “Kobe” Hartman-Kenzler on the show in February 2019 after Joshua “Jatt” Leesman left the esports side of League to join the Riot Games balance team. He built a ton of chemistry with Kobe throughout the year, but it looks like he needs a bit of time for himself.

This also means that the show will need a new regular host for the rest of the 2020 LCS Spring Split. There are a few other casters who could join, including Isaac “Azael” Cummings Bentley. The talented Canadian filled in for CaptainFlowers during the most recent episode of This or That.

Cap confirmed that he isn’t suffering from the rampant COVID-19 virus that’s spread across the U.S. and that he isn’t sure who the new host will be. All he knows is that whoever Riot chooses will do the show justice.

We’ll have to wait a while longer before we’re able to see the new host, though. The LCS Spring Split was suspended until further notice due to concerns around the coronavirus.