Caps’ League of Legends settings: Keybinds, mouse, and more

Despite being only 21 years old, G2 Esports’ mid laner Caps has a storied career. He began playing League of Legends professionally in 2015, and just two years later, he made his first appearance at the 2017 World Championship playing for Fnatic.

After playing with Fnatic from 2016 to 2018, he joined G2 Esports where he has since remained.

Among his favorite champions to play are Ryze, Yasuo, Zoe, Aurelion Sol, and LeBlanc.

His plethora of accolades include being named Mid-Season Invitational MVP, EU LCS MVP, and LEC MVP, which he did twice. There are few, if any, European players that have a resume that stacks up to Caps’.

While copying his setup isn’t guaranteed to make you a better player, it could certainly lead you in the right direction.

Here are Caps’ League of Legends settings.

Keybinds

Ability 1

Q Ability 2

W Ability 3

E Summoner Spell 1

D Summoner Spell 2

F Ultimate

R Item 1

1 Item 2

2 Item 3

3 Item 4

5 Item 5

6 Item 6

7 Trinket

4 Target Champs

B Ping Menu

G

Mouse sensitivity

DPI

3200 Windows Sens

6 Polling Rate

1000Hz In-game Mouse Speed

50 In-game Move Speed (Mouse)

50 In-game Move Speed (Keyboard)

50

Video settings

Color

50 Color Gamma

100 Brightness

63 Contrast

5 Screen Shake

Disabled Shadows

Low Character Quality

Low Environment Quality

Low Effects Quality

Low

