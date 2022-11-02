Caedrel to make Worlds finals casting debut alongside pair of experienced veterans

Some vets, plus a first-timer, will be on the headsets for T1 vs. DRX.

The casters for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship grand finals have been confirmed and a trio of talented veterans will be on the mic for the most important international League series of the year.

For the second time in his career (2018), Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines will be at the wheel for a grand final match at Worlds. CaptainFlowers will man the play-by-play duties on the tri-cast, and he’ll be supported by two color casters in Sam “Kobe” Hartman-Kenzler and Marc “Caedrel” Lamont.

For Kobe, the Worlds 2022 final will mark the sixth time in his career that he’ll cast the grand finals at Worlds and his second time alongside CaptainFlowers. Kobe’s six casts overtake Joshua “Jatt” Leesman for the most finals casts in Worlds history, who previously sat in a tie with Kobe at five. Jatt has not cast a Worlds final since 2016.

Alongside the two veterans is Caedrel, who will be making his Worlds finals debut. After retiring from professional play in 2020, Caedrel immediately transitioned into broadcasting and was widely received as one of the strongest new talents in the esports commentary space by fans and colleagues alike. His two-year rise from rookie caster to a Worlds finals assignment is one of the fastest individual growth tracks in League history.

The League Worlds finals will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, and will feature the first all-Korean matchup for the Summoner’s Cup in five years when T1 and DRX do battle. Coverage of the event will begin at 6pm CT.