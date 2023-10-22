Caedrel shows his true colors during LoL Worlds 2023—and the fans are loving it

Known for his support of European League of Legends, ex-professional caster-turned-content creator Caedrel has turned his back on his home region—and fans are lapping it up.

With the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage underway, Friday’s matches saw G2 play against Weibo Gaming in South Korea. Throughout the championship event, Caedrel has been co-streaming the action live from the T1 office.

He pledged his allegiance in a G2 jersey with an unwavering, “I would never support Weibo and TheShy over a European team.” However, it didn’t last too long as WBG won an integral Baron fight and the shirt was ripped off to reveal a WBG jersey underneath with the proclamation that there was never a doubt in his mind.

The reveal had been teased earlier on the official Worlds broadcast as he was called out by on-screen talent Sjokz, Wolf Schröder, and Valdes for having a visible shirt under his jersey, but that didn’t seem to make the payout any less sweet for the fans. To top it all off, G2 took the match anyway.

Fans weren’t surprised but were entertained nonetheless, as indicated by an Oct. 10 Reddit thread discussing his betrayal of G2 and EU as a whole.

“I f***ing loved it,” one user said, citing it as one of their favorite League viewing experiences of all time. Although another saw it coming, the “miracle” comeback from the European team truly cemented the experience for them, although they believe it may not have had the same effect if G2 hadn’t pulled through.

While it was generally well-received, some users miss Caedrel’s more analytical persona, with one community member describing the gag as “transparent” over what was an otherwise “exceptional” game.

The unhinged shouting when WBG took the lead followed by the subsequent silent pouting after their defeat made for some fantastic content. Instead of working on-site as talent at Worlds, all of the creative freedom is in Cadrel’s hands, allowing him to pursue other avenues of entertainment on his co-stream.

Since his move to full-time content creation, he’s been able to pour more of himself into his work. With a journey spanning almost a decade from playing to casting, it goes without saying that his new chapter is one that brings joy to many League fans—and they’re loving it.

