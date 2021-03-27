Bwipo talks Fnatic’s quarantine, victory over SK Gaming in 2021 LEC Spring Split playoffs

The Fnatic top laner sat down with Dot Esports following the team's win over SK yesterday.

Fnatic top laner Bwipo sat down with Dot Esports after the team’s win against SK Gaming yesterday to discuss their last couple of weeks in the LEC and their first best-of-five in the Spring Split playoffs.

The Belgian League of Legends top laner gave insight into what it was like for the team to deal with their recent COVID-19 outbreak in the last superweek. Both Fnatic support Hylissang and coach Tolki tested positive for the virus, leading the team to quarantine.

“Ultimately, it split us apart,” Bwipo said. “People were social distancing from each other, so it wasn’t as easy to connect, and all things considered, it’s harder to feel connected to the game and what you’re paying if you’re playing from home compared to in the office.”

Bwipo also talked about their recent best-of-five series, where they knocked out SK 3-1 and advanced to the next phase of the losers bracket.

“Our stats guy, Tolki, made sure that we were aware of how they were winning game,” the top laner said. “From the statistics, when their bottom lane is losing, that they would have a much harder time winning. So we made sure that we doubled up on our bottom lane strategy.”

Fnatic finished the regular season of the 2021 LEC Spring Split with a 9-9 record, leaving them in fifth place in the standings. With this win against SK, the team has made it into the next round, where they will face the loser of the G2 Esports vs. Schalke 04 match today.

