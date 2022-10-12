This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



After being disabled for several days of play at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship due to a bug, Orianna has been fixed.

Riot Games has resolved the bug and the champion will now be re-enabled for the duration of the tournament.

The bug was originally discovered by YouTuber and League “bug hunter” Vandiril, who posted a clip of a game between Rogue and GAM Esports. In the clip, Rogue mid laner Larssen encountered the bug after throwing out Orianna’s ball into the enemy back line with Attack (Q) before quickly following with the champion’s ultimate.

The bug made it look like Command: Shockwave (R) was used on Orianna herself, but that wasn’t the case. The ability hit Viktor, who was in the position where the ball was originally sent by Larssen.

In RGE vs GAM game there was an Orianna ult bug. Her Ult appears to be on top of her, but she actually hits Viktor, that is away from her.



This was almost certainly why Riot made the decision to disable Orianna at Worlds 2022 since the visual bug indicated the champion was still in the possession of the ball.

Because Orianna isn’t a popular pick in the meta, most teams probably didn’t feel impacted by the champion being temporarily disabled. Larssen’s game against GAM was the only instance where the champion was picked.

Worlds 2022 is set to resume tomorrow, Oct. 13. The remaining matches of Group A are scheduled to be played, with a match between Cloud9 and Fnatic expected to begin the day of competition at 2pm CT.