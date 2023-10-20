Broken Blade saved G2’s game against Weibo with one crucial play at LoL Worlds 2023

After two days of exciting action on the Summoner’s Rift, G2 Esports remains the only undefeated Western team at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship—and they have Sergen “BrokenBlade” Çelik to thank.

The EMEA first seed has taken down the LCK’s Dplus KIA and the LPL’s Weibo Gaming, but the latter could have ended in disaster if not for the quick reactions of one of Europe’s best top laners.

During the final teamfight of the match, WBG and G2 found themselves locked in a bloody battle near the bottom side of the map. Both teams were battered and bruised after racking up almost 50 kills in a 38-minute barnburner of a match, but were determined to emerge from the smoke as the victor.

While the frontline champions were busy soaking up damage, WBG jungler Wei “Weiwei” Bo-Han was able to sneak up behind enemy lines for a straight shot at G2’s star AD carry Steven “Hans Sama” Liv. As the jungler charged up and casted Vi’s Assault and Battery ability, however, BrokenBlade managed to cast Yone’s ultimate ability just in time to stop Weiwei from reaching his teammate, thus saving the game.

If Weiwei was able to hit Hans Sama with Vi’s Q ability, it would have given Li “Xiaohu” Yuan-Hao enough time to slide in as Azir and possibly deal a killing blow on the European carry. Without that consistent damage, the teamfight would most likely have shifted in favor of WBG, and possibly ended with a victory for the LPL representative.

By falling back and peeling for his ADC, Broken Blade saved the teamfight while giving Hans Sama enough time and space to collect a swift triple kill on the way to victory. With this win, G2 earned themselves a chance to qualify for the knockout stage of Worlds, while WBG must fight for survival in the next round.

Catch Broken Blade and the rest of G2 in action when they take on Gen.G tomorrow at 2am CT.

About the author