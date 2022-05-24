Broken Blade on G2’s 5-game slump at MSI 2022: ‘I think it will just make us better’

Following G2 Esports’ victory over Evil Geniuses to close out the rumble stage of the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, G2’s top laner Broken Blade discussed the team’s current position heading into the knockout stage of the event. When speaking with League of Legends interviewer and hostess Laure Valée, Broken Blade mentioned that the team’s struggles in the midsection of the rumble stage actually made them a better team moving into the final phase of the tournament.

“I think this actually might be better for us that we lost [five] games now and still are in the next stage, than if we had gone without losing again,” Broken Blade said. “I think we learned something from these losses, and our team, they really take these losses well, and I think it will just make us better.”

Coming into MSI, G2 had been riding a 12-game winning streak. The team won a dozen games in a row en route to the LEC Spring Split title. Upon arriving on the international stage, G2 won all eight of their games in the MSI group stage, then won four more to open up the rumble stage. In total, the team put together one of the longest winning streaks in competitive League history, winning 24 straight games before falling to PSG Talon on the third day of the rumble. That loss would be the first of five for a G2 team who almost let a berth in the knockout stage slip through their fingers before finishing the rumble with an even record of 5-5.

According to Broken Blade, the constant winning may have actually served as a detriment to G2’s progression, as the team wasn’t able to take away many lessons from most of those games. Before MSI, G2 had a record of 3-4 in games following a loss this season, according to League stats site Games of Legends.

“Maybe it was because we also just went without any losses and we couldn’t just take much from these games,” Broken Blade said. “Now that we did lose, I think that we are taking stuff from these games that we lost and we are having a lot of good talks, which I’m really really happy about actually.”

G2 will return to the MSI later this week for the event’s knockout stage. They will face off against either Royal Never Give Up or T1, depending on who the top-seeded LPL squad chooses as their opponent between G2 and Evil Geniuses.