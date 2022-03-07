Broken Blade led all LEC players with 11 solo kills in 2022 Spring Split regular season

From his debut in the LCS to crushing the competition in the LEC, Broken Blade has remained a popular figure in the League of Legends community because of his happy-go-lucky demeanor and his electric skills on Summoner’s Rift. After a successful run with G2 Esports this season, the young star ended the 2022 Spring Split with the most solo kills in the league.

The 22-year-old top laner had 11 solo kills throughout the regular season, according to League stats aggregate Games of Legends. The next player with nine solo kills was Misfits Gaming’s own top laner HiRit. After him, MAD Lions’ Armut sat in third with eight solo kills. Only 10 players were left without a single solo kill in the league, including a few surprising names like Carzzy, Gilius, Jankos, Malrang, and xMatty.

Broken Blade, however, stood tall among the rest of the competition. The fearless top laner had a penchant for high damage champions like Akshan, Yone, Akali, Jayce, and Aatrox, which are all champions that can outplay and eliminate an enemy in a one-on-one situation with ease. He also had a 3.4 KDA while participating in 59.7 percent of his team’s total kills.

This will be the second time that Broken Blade has qualified for the LEC playoffs. In 2021, he and Schalke 04 qualified for the postseason in the Spring Split but lost to both G2 Esports and Rogue in relatively one-sided matchups. Now, he has a plethora of star players to help him find even greater success.

His two veteran teammates, Jankos and Caps, will have to guide the rest of the roster through the difficulties of the playoffs. Broken Blade has experienced many best-of-five series before in the LCS, but Flakked is an LEC debutant and Targamas hasn’t played in the league since 2019 with Giants Gaming. This lineup will have to work together and continue building on their cohesion as a unit before the playoffs begin on March 25.