League players across the region are reporting issues with the game's servers.

The League of Legends servers in North America appear to be down currently, according to reports from players.

The League client is struggling to get players past the login servers, while players already in the client are reporting that their service times are slow. According to the crowdsourced website Downdetector, most League players are struggling with server connection and login issues, with well over 50 percent of all active reports being in regard to server connection problems.

When players attempt to log into the League client, they’re met with an error message that reads “Unable to connect to the login queue. The platform may be down for maintenance.”

The outage for League servers in NA began around 10am CT today. It took Riot about one hour to fix the problems affecting the server connection issues.

Update Jan. 13 10:35am CT: Riot has added a notification to the League client alerting players that the game’s developers are aware of the login issues and are working on a solution.

Update Jan. 13 11:14am CT: The League servers have been fixed, and players are no longer reporting outages en masse.