Blood Moon Katarina, Master Yi, and Tryndamere arrive on League’s live servers in Patch 10.4

League of Legends fans, get your wallets ready. The Blood Moon cult is adding three members to its ranks with the newest set of skins for Katarina, Master Yi, and Tryndamere. The batch of skins will launch on the live servers with Patch 10.4 on Feb. 20.

The three new cult-themed skins closely resemble older looks from the skin line. The three skins sell for 1,350 RP each and share a similar crimson and white color pattern. All three champions are dressed in robes with horned masks and have bright red ability effects to match.

The three new skins will release alongside a set of chromas for additional purchase. Both Blood Moon Tryndamere and Katarina will have seven chromas each, while Master Yi boasts a total of eight alternative colors ranging from blue to yellow and green.

League’s new batch of Blood Moon skins will go on sale in the client store when Patch 10.4 hits the live servers on Feb. 20.

Blood Moon Katarina, Master Yi

Image via Riot Games

Blood Moon Tryndamere