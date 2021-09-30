Blasting away the competition: The best AD carries at the 2021 World Championship

If you’re an AD carry main in League of Legends, there’s plenty of pro players you can watch to try and improve your game. With the 2021 World Championship right around the corner, you’ll get to see the best in the role duke it out on the grandest stage of the year.

From precise mechanics to intelligent decision-making, there are plenty of factors that set apart these five players from the rest of the competition. The bottom lane talent pool is deep, and we’ll be able to dive right in before the event begins.

Here are the best ADCs at Worlds 2021.

Viper

Photo via Riot Games

The impact Viper had with EDward Gaming over the course of one year cannot be overstated. The 20-year-old superstar won the 2021 LPL Spring MVP award, two LPL First Team All-Pro awards in a row, and a domestic championship in his debut in the region. Last year, EDG were a 10th-place team in the regular season, but now they’ve taken over the league right before Worlds.

His fearlessness saved his team many times before, standing tall with the fourth-highest average damage to champions per minute at 636 and maintaining the sixth-highest KDA in the league, according to stat-tracking site Oracle’s Elixir. He can flourish in any situation with his mechanical brilliance and pinpoint aggression, and he isn’t scared to make a play to keep his team in a game.

Gala

Photo via Riot Games

Based off of his performances throughout this year, from MSI 2021 through the 2021 Summer Split, Gala has the potential to become the most explosive marksman at this year’s Worlds. The young star has shown some shortcomings—especially by over-aggressing into certain situations—but his abilities in mid-to-late game teamfights are far and away some of the best we’ve seen in the world.

The 20-year-old led all LPL ADCs in kills during the summer regular season and had relatively lower death numbers compared to the rest of the league, according to Oracle’s Elixir. He also has a brilliant bottom lane partner in Ming, who has been one of the biggest reasons for his team’s success.

Having a support that is just as willing to make plays must give Gala a ton of confidence in himself as they plot out their plans of attack. Now making his Worlds debut, the young star will have to continue to show the same level of courage that we saw at MSI when he and the rest of his team took home the trophy.

Ruler

Photo via Riot Games

There’s a reason why Gen.G have the fourth-highest average game time in the 2021 LCK Summer Split. It’s because they have the most reliable veteran ADC in the league, ready to carry the squad to victory. Ruler has always been one of the best marksmen in the world, and although he hasn’t been able to recreate his international success from 2017, he still finds himself in the conversation when Worlds comes along.

As the LCK’s summer kill leader, Ruler has remained a huge part of this Gen.G squad—as per usual—dealing over 31 percent of the team’s average overall damage to champions, as well as over 30 percent of the team’s total kills, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Teddy

Photo via LCK Global Flickr

As the premier ADC on one of the most recognizable teams in the world, Teddy has grown from his days as an underrated prospect over on Jin Air Green Wings into a star marksman alongside Faker. But he has had to split time this past season with the squad’s young up-and-comer, Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong. Even still, he brings the heat for a T1 roster looking to make a triumphant comeback after missing the tournament last year.

As one half of T1’s ADC combo, Teddy brings experience and stone-cold resolve in the face of high-pressure situations. He has played in multiple winning playoff runs and is more versed in international play compared to his younger counterpart with runs through MSI, Worlds, and the Mid-Season Cup under his belt. He is also one of the best Ezreal players at the tournament, having only lost once on the champion this year.

The only issue is his limited champion pool, which is rectified by T1 having Gumayusi at the tournament. The 19-year-old played 10 unique champs this summer, including Ziggs and Tristana, which Teddy had not played this split. Teddy has a narrower pool with games on Senna, Ezreal, Jhin, Kalista, and Jinx.

Upset

Photo via Riot Games

At the beginning of 2021, Upset was simply known as the replacement for Fnatic’s true franchise man. By the end of the spring, however, he had proven himself to be a worthy addition to a surprisingly strong roster.

Once the 2021 Summer Playoffs kicked off, Upset entered the conversation for one of the best ADCs in the region. Even though he was coming off of a horrible off-year with Origen, he slotted in perfectly with Fnatic’s hyper-aggressive tendencies. He ended the regular season with the second-most kills in the league behind Rekkles, with a whopping 9.3 KDA to lead all players, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

He also had the second-highest average gold difference and experience difference at 10 minutes in the LEC alongside Hylissang, which means he should be able to hold his own against the best duos in the world in lane. But even though Upset has played in many situations before, it’ll still be interesting to see how he adjusts to the bright lights and atmosphere that the Worlds stage brings, since it is his first time at the tournament.

