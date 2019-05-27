Blank joins LJL’s Sengoku Gaming

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Former SK Telecom T1 jungler Kang “Blank” Sun-gu has joined League of Legends Japan League (LJL) team Sengoku Gaming, the organization announced today.



Blank will be the team’s starting jungler for the 2019 Summer Split.

Sengoku Gaming on Twitter NOTICE: Blank, former SKT-T1’s world champion player, had joined Senogku Gaming. This is a great plus one news, you can look forward to his success. Blank選手加入だけでなく、LoLファンの皆様を驚かせる新体制発表の記事を明日掲載致しますので、ご期待ください。 https://t.co/Tj0x0YpazQ

Blank was a key part of SKT’s legendary roster from 2015 to 2018. He shared a portion of his playing time with Bae “Bengi” Seong-woong, but he was present for some of the best moments for the South Korean organization.

With the assistance of Blank in the jungle, the team most notably won the 2016 World Championship, as well as back-to-back Mid-Season Invitationals. Despite their success, however, SKT dropped off in 2018 and the entire roster, aside from Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, was replaced.

Blank should be an excellent addition to the inexperienced Japanese lineup. His time in the LCK, as well as on the international stage, should provide a much-needed boost to the team.

Sengoku is predominately made up of Japanese players, but the ADC position is held by Korea’s Song “OdduGi” Kwang-ho, which means communication may not be an issue.

The LJL Summer Split kicks off on June 15.