Bjergsen’s League of Legends settings and keybinds

The esports market is a volatile one. Few games manage to stand the test of time and sustain success as an esport, and even fewer players muster any substantive longevity in their careers.

Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg might only be 24 years old, but with seven years of experience playing League of Legends for TSM, he is a true veteran. Earning a position as one of the team’s co-owners in 2019, the mid-laner has established himself as a respected veteran in the LoL scene, with more than $200,000 in estimated career earnings as a player.

If there is anyone who knows how to optimize their setup and settings for success, Bjergsen would be one of them. Here are Bjergsen’s League settings.

Bjergsen’s mouse and graphics settings

DPI

200 EDPI

10,000 Windows Sens

6 Game Sensitivity

50 Polling Rate

500hz Effects Quality

Medium Environment Quality

Medium Character Quality

Medium Shadows

Off

Bjersen’s Keybinds