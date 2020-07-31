Bjergsen’s League of Legends settings and keybinds

Max Miceli
Week 3 Day 3 at 2017 NA LCS Summer Split in Los Angeles, California, USA on 18 June 2017.

The esports market is a volatile one. Few games manage to stand the test of time and sustain success as an esport, and even fewer players muster any substantive longevity in their careers. 

Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg might only be 24 years old, but with seven years of experience playing League of Legends for TSM, he is a true veteran. Earning a position as one of the team’s co-owners in 2019, the mid-laner has established himself as a respected veteran in the LoL scene, with more than $200,000 in estimated career earnings as a player. 

If there is anyone who knows how to optimize their setup and settings for success, Bjergsen would be one of them. Here are Bjergsen’s League settings.

Bjergsen’s mouse and graphics settings

DPI
200		EDPI
10,000		Windows Sens
6
Game Sensitivity
50		Polling Rate
500hz		Effects Quality
Medium
Environment Quality
Medium		Character Quality
Medium		Shadows
Off

Bjersen’s Keybinds

Ability 1
Q		Ability 2
W		Ability 3
E
Ability 4
R		Summoner Spell 1
D		Summoner Spell 2
F
Item 1
1		Item 2
2		Item 3
3
Item 4
4		Item 5
Shift Mouse Button 4		Item 6
Shift Mouse Button 5
Trinket
5