Bjergsen’s League of Legends settings and keybinds

The esports market is a volatile one. Few games manage to stand the test of time and sustain success as an esport, and even fewer players muster any substantive longevity in their careers.
Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg might only be 24 years old, but with seven years of experience playing League of Legends for TSM, he is a true veteran. Earning a position as one of the team’s co-owners in 2019, the mid-laner has established himself as a respected veteran in the LoL scene, with more than $200,000 in estimated career earnings as a player.
If there is anyone who knows how to optimize their setup and settings for success, Bjergsen would be one of them. Here are Bjergsen’s League settings.
Bjergsen’s mouse and graphics settings
|DPI
200
|EDPI
10,000
|Windows Sens
6
|Game Sensitivity
50
|Polling Rate
500hz
|Effects Quality
Medium
|Environment Quality
Medium
|Character Quality
Medium
|Shadows
Off
Bjersen’s Keybinds
|Ability 1
Q
|Ability 2
W
|Ability 3
E
|Ability 4
R
|Summoner Spell 1
D
|Summoner Spell 2
F
|Item 1
1
|Item 2
2
|Item 3
3
|Item 4
4
|Item 5
Shift Mouse Button 4
|Item 6
Shift Mouse Button 5
|Trinket
5