Bjergsen will temporarily start for Team Liquid Academy due to travel complications with team’s mid laner, Haeri

Bjergsen will start in the mid lane for Team Liquid’s League of Legends Academy team later today because of COVID-related travel complications preventing the team’s usual mid laner, Haeri, from arriving in the U.S. in time for the opening day of the Academy season, the organization announced.

Bjergsen, who has never played in a North American Academy game, made his 2022 debut with Liquid last weekend. In his first competitive showings since his temporary retirement in 2020, Bjergsen led Liquid to two victories in three games. Bjergsen posted a KDA of 15.0 across the first week of the LCS Lock In event—a mark that ranks second among all players participating in the tournament, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

Academy Update: Due to unfortunate COVID complications in Australia, Haeri, our Academy mid laner, has not arrived in Los Angeles in time to compete this week.



For now, Bjergsen will be filling in on our Academy roster, in addition to our LCS Lock In matches. — Team Liquid LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) January 19, 2022

Bjergsen will make his Academy debut later today against Evil Geniuses Academy and their mid laner, former Dignitas player Soligo.

Beyond its Academy lineup, Liquid is currently operating with a splintered roster in the LCS Lock In tournament since starting support CoreJJ is in the process of acquiring a Permanent Resident Card (green card) from the U.S. government. Without a green card, CoreJJ still falls under the category of an imported player in the eyes of the LCS, thereby making him ineligible to play alongside top laner Bwipo and AD carry Hans sama—who already take up the team’s two allotted import slots.

Liquid confirmed in its update earlier today that Bjergsen’s participation in today’s Academy match won’t affect his ability to play in this weekend’s LCS Lock In games. Bjergsen will play on Liquid’s main LCS roster while filling in for the Academy team until Haeri arrives in the U.S.

Liquid Academy will open its 2022 season later today against Evil Geniuses Academy. The match is scheduled for 5pm CT.