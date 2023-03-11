Bjergsen surpasses Aphromoo to claim another LCS milestone

One of the greatest professional League of Legends players in the history of the North American scene has added yet another accolade to his illustrious career spanning over a decade.

Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg, current mid laner for 100 Thieves and multi-time LCS champion across various teams, has surpassed Zaqueri “Aphromoo” Black for most LCS games played all-time at 598 with today’s game against Dignitas. Aphromoo had just beaten the record of Jason “WildTurtle” Tran during last year’s Summer Playoffs before announcing his retirement from professional play.

Bjergsen has officially passed Aphromoo for most career #LCS games played in league history. pic.twitter.com/75aq4hZNJD — LCS (@LCSOfficial) March 11, 2023

For Bjergsen, this is just one of many accomplishments he’s made during his time in the LCS. As noted on today’s broadcast, Bjergsen leads NA in most MVP titles, most wins, and most kills, while also holding a total of six LCS championships. He’s also made himself known around the world as one of the game’s foremost Zilean players, with teams often opting to remove the obscure champion from his arsenal when possible.

Bjergsen returned to professional play in 2021 after retiring from competition in 2020 to become the head coach of TSM, the team that he spent most of his career as a player a part of. After a year with Team Liquid, the history-making mid laner opted to continue his playing career on 100 Thieves, where he rejoined former teammate and longtime friend Yilian “Doublelift” Peng.

100 Thieves is currently 6-8 in the 2023 LCS Spring Split, with their seventh win being determined by their match against Dignitas tonight, though they have not yet locked their spot in the playoffs bracket. The team has emerged with dominant victories at times during the split, though have frequently appeared to lack synergy.

Their final three games of the split will be against TSM, Evil Geniuses, and Immortals, ultimately determining if Bjergsen will get the chance to fight for another career championship—something he hasn’t held in years.