Big champion changes are coming to League’s PBE

Riot Games is adding extensive changes to the PBE ahead of the release of League of Legends Patch 9.18.

Mark Yetter, League’s lead gameplay designer, posted a patch preview on Twitter yesterday that includes a heavy set of champion buffs and nerfs.

Mark Yetter on Twitter 9.18 preview with current changes. Major pivots – vayne/riven buffs removed, sylas nerf pushed to 9.19. Nothing 100% final but these are pretty close.

The biggest changes are aimed at the AD carry position with Caitlyn, Miss Fortune, and Kai’Sa taking the brunt of the damage. Ekko, Evelynn, and Akali, though, have also undergone some major changes.

Caitlyn is getting a much-needed boost to her base AD. Miss Fortune’s E ability is receiving a massive low-level slow increase, while Kai’Sa’s E attack speed is being drastically decreased.

Ekko, on the other hand, is picking up buffs to his W ability in the form of a reduction to its mana and a heavy stun duration increase. To add insult to injury, Evelynn’s ultimate damage multiplier against low targets is also getting buffed, while Akali’s ultimate gets nerfed.

Additionally, controversial changes to Riven, Vayne, and Sylas have been temporarily pulled from the patch. But they’ll likely return in a future update.

Although some of the changes may seem harsh, they aren’t final. They’re each subject to change before the eventual release of Patch 9.18, which is likely to drop next Wednesday.