Best Veigar build for League of Legends season 10

League of Legends has many ability power-based champions, but not all of them are able to build up this stat without items. Veigar is capable of becoming extremely powerful due to his passive, which allows him to stack AP. Given this advantage, Veigar is strong later in the game once he has had the time to build up stacks.

Just like many of the other champions in League, Veigar utilizes different items depending on the situation. Nonetheless, there are core items that are paramount to increasing success with the champion.

Runes

Image via Riot Games

Sorcery

Arcane Comet: Due to his kit, Veigar is going to be using his abilities very often. This is because the bulk of his damage during combat comes from his abilities and his reliance on Baleful Strike while farming minions. The Arcane Comet rune is going to increase the damage dealt by Veigar’s abilities by firing a comet at nearby enemies, dealing bonus adaptive damage.

Manaflow Band: Since Veigar is going to be using abilities frequently, he’ll run through his mana quite fast. Having ranged abilities such as Dark Matter means that Veigar can poke enemy champions without getting close to them. Manaflow Band is a rune that will increase the champion’s maximum mana when he hits an enemy champion with an ability. This is going to grant Veigar more mana, and in turn, the ability to use more abilities in farming and eliminating opponents.

Transcendence: The faster Veigar can use abilities, the more effective the champion becomes. This is the case for farming and accumulating bonus AP, but also during a combat situation with enemy champions. This rune will grant Veigar 10-percent bonus cooldown reduction once he reaches level 10.

Gathering Storm: As the game goes on, all players are naturally going to become stronger due to items and abilities. But having a rune like Gathering Storm offers a slight edge on many of the opposing champions. This rune will grant Veigar bonus ability power every 10 minutes that could be the defining factor in winning or losing a duel.

Inspiration

Perfect Timing: As an ability-based champion, Veigar will need an escape plan should he find himself stuck in combat with his abilities on cooldown. Perfect Timing will grant the champion a Commencing Stopwatch that will turn into a Perfectly Timed Stopwatch and can be used one time for a 2.5-seconds stasis that will make the champion invincible. This can be long enough to get abilities off cooldown and allow a burst of damage or for teammates to come and save you.

Cosmic Insight: This rune grants all-around cooldown reduction for the champion. This includes five-percent cooldown reduction, five-percent max cooldown reduction, five-percent summoner spell cooldown reduction, and five-percent item cooldown reduction.

Bonuses: +9 adaptive force, +9 adaptive force, +8 magic resist

Starting items

Image via Riot Games

Doran’s Ring

The best choice for AP champions to start with, Doran’s Ring is a popular item for many of the mid lane champions in the game. This item grants Veigar ability power that will increase his damage early in the game and allow him to farm at an increased pace. Doran’s Ring also will grant Veigar a bonus 60 health and mana restoration, allowing the champion more durability to remain in lane for a longer duration.

Health Potion

Some matchups against champions in the lane are going to be difficult for Veigar given his skillset. Buying a health potion means that the champion can afford to take a little damage and still remain in the lane to engage in the action. A health potion will grant Veigar 150 health over 15 seconds, and 50 gold is well-worth the small price tag.

Core items

Image via Riot Games

Luden’s Echo

Luden’s Echo offers some unique abilities that will enhance Veigar’s damage as well as stat increases that offer some great benefits to the champion. On top of the 10-percent cooldown reduction offered by the item’s unique passive, it will also build up stacks that will expel a charged shot, dealing damage to up to four nearby targets. Luden’s Echo will boost Veigar’s stats by 90 ability power, 600 mana, and 10-percent cooldown reduction.

Sorcerer’s Shoes

A clear choice for Veigar, Sorcerer’s Shoes offer 18 magic penetration. On top of this, the bonus movement speed grants Veigar some much-needed mobility.

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Once Veigar has as much ability power as possible, he is going to become a force to be reckoned with. Rabadon’s Deathcap will grant the champion the largest boost in AP possible from any item. Boasting 120 ability power, the item also has a unique ability that will grant Veigar an additional 40 percent ability power. Given his ability to increase his AP while farming, this is an extremely powerful item for the champion especially late in the game.

Late-game items

Image via Riot Games

Void Staff

Later in the game, the focus will turn to building items that increase Veigar’s durability while decreasing his opponents’. Void Staff not only grants Veigar 70 bonus ability power but also ignores 40 percent of the enemy’s magic resistance. This is going to see his abilities deal much more damage to champions who have built items to counter him.

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Zhonya’s Hourglass grants 75 ability power, 45 armor, and 10-percent cooldown reduction. On top of this, the item also grants a unique ability that once active will put Veigar into a stasis that lasts 2.5 seconds, causing Veigar to briefly become invincible. During a teamfight situation, having this short amount of breathing time should you be targeted will greatly increase the champion’s survival.

Twin Shadows

Landing abilities against enemy champions are made easier due to Twin Shadows. The item has an active ability that will send out two spooky ghosts that hunt down and slow the two nearest enemy champions. On top of this, the item grants stat increases of 70 ability power, seven movement speed, and 10-percent cooldown reduction. This item can be extremely handy to seek out nearby enemies and hinder their mobility enough to secure a quick takedown.