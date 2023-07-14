Best supports to pair with Twitch in League of Legends

It’s frustrating enough to play against League of Legends champions that players can see, but it’s even worse to try and strategize around those they can’t.

While there aren’t many champions that can hide in the shadows with camouflage tactics, the few that are in the game are incredibly tedious to deal with, as players need to be constantly aware of their surroundings otherwise they will fall victim to a barrage of damage from an enemy they couldn’t see seconds prior. One of these champions is Twitch, the Plague Rat, who has been a bane to the existence of many players since his release over a decade ago.

Twitch is one of the most nefarious cases of “hyper carry” within League. The longer the games go and the more items he’s able to purchase, the stronger he becomes. Simply seeing a Twitch on the enemy team is a signal to both buy as many Control Wards as possible and attempt to finish the game quickly since letting him roam and accrue kills freely will lead to an even more difficult game.

There aren’t many support champions that function poorly alongside Twitch in the bot lane. Whether players opt for an enchanter, mage, or engage champ, they each give the Plague Rat enough room to do what he does best: damage enemies in any way he can. But among the support cast are a few notable champions that bring out Twitch’s power quicker than others and can ultimately allow for a freely-snowballing bot lane.

Here are some of the best support champions to bring with Twitch to the bot lane in your games.

Who are the best supports to play with Twitch in LoL?

Yuumi

Yuumi, the Magical Cat, will go down as one of League’s most controversial champions. Image via Riot Games

Once upon a time, the bot lane pairing of Twitch and Yuumi was referred to as “the cat and the rat,” a duo that terrorized solo queue and professional play simultaneously thanks to—for whatever reason—Yuumi adopting Twitch’s camouflage while attached to him when he uses his Q. This turned Twitch into an even scarier sneak-attack master, as now instead of just walking up to enemies undetected, he’d be doing so with a personal omni-buff on his back.

Since then, Yuumi has had most of her kit completely reworked, which has adjusted how the Magical Cat is played—while also removing her presence from all queues almost entirely. But this synergy she has with Twitch still exists, now with even more incentive to stay attached to him for a majority of the game rather than bouncing between allies.

Milio

“Stick with me. I’ll keep you warm.” Image via Riot Games

As a champion that enjoys targeting enemies with a barrage of basic attacks from a distance thanks to his innate abilities, rune choices, and itemization, Twitch is a huge fan of having Milio as his lane partner. By simply pressing W, the Gentle Flame can extend Twitch’s basic attack range to that nearing where he can reach when using his ultimate, leading to favorable early trades that will oftentimes force the opposing bot lane to seek cover under their own turret.

Milio’s passive also pairs very nicely with Twitch’s poison as they stack together to deal chip damage on the afflicted enemy on top of the high damage Twitch’s basic attacks already deal. The only real counter to this bot lane pairing is hard engage like Rell or Alistar, or hook champions like Blitzcrank, Pyke, and Nautilus—though Milio also has the tools to deal with them through his Q, which can simply push them away.

Lulu

“Yup, that tasted purple.” Image via Riot Games

Lulu has long been one of the best champions to bring out Twitch’s full potential at all points of the game. This champion’s access to utility is almost unparalleled within the support role and can ensure that not only Twitch survives most of the damage he’ll likely be the recipient of but also give him the tools he needs to attack those foes with an even greater punch.

As an enchanter, however, players will need to do their best to play alongside Twitch rather than in front or behind him, which can leave both champions subject to engage from opponents. Players should also be aware that Lulu’s utility abilities—particularly her W, which can either strengthen her allies or disrupt her opponents depending on how it is used—have rather long cooldowns in the early game. But if Lulu and Twitch can reach the late game, they will become monstrous threats that nearly any composition will struggle to overcome.

Rell

Rell, the Iron Maiden, sits atop her steed made of metal, prepared for battle. Image via Riot Games

In Rell’s current, powerful state, there are very few ADCs that she doesn’t succeed with when she accompanies them in the bot lane. Her recent midscope update provided the Iron Maiden with a handful of new crowd control tools, as well as the ability to speed up a nearby ally akin to a Karma or Milio shield, making her an engage tank with some of the most utility of any champion in that class.

Jumping on any enemy champion with Rell’s W—or running into them and picking them up when dismounted—opens up further chances for her to lock them in place, akin to Leona or Nautilus. In that time, Twitch should be able to easily stack poison stacks on the immobilized enemy and thus burst through their health without them being able to retaliate.

Thresh

Thresh is enveloped in a sinister green glow, reminiscent of his time in the Shadow Isles. Image via Riot Games

Like most ADCs not named Zeri, Twitch has few mobility options other than either expending his summoner spells or relying on the abilities of his support pairing. This is where Thresh comes in. With his lantern, Thresh can pull Twitch to safety if he steps up too far, giving both players the chance to rethink their strategies for the next time they engage their opponents.

Outside of his utility, Thresh also has strong engage and disengage options to either initiate fights or stop enemies from getting too close to Twitch. The only real drawbacks to bringing the Chain Warden to the bot lane alongside Twitch are his high skill ceiling and immensely long cooldowns for nearly all of his abilities. Players will need to make sure they’re using the right abilities at the right time and not just spamming them off cooldown like they may be able to do with other champions.

